KIWIGO (KGO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $57,794.00

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $420,519.23 and $57,794.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

