KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $391.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.84. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

