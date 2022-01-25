KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $391.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

