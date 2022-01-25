Klaytn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.66 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and $67.66 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,780,314,573 coins and its circulating supply is 2,627,194,052 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

