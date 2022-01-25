Klever Market Capitalization Achieves $81.04 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $81.04 million and $811,698.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.01 or 0.06571681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00056221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.57 or 0.99387951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.