Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 3,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.