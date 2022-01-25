Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 93,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

