Kobocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $406,035.15 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kobocoin has a market capitalization of $406,035.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kobocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,302.03 or 0.99844204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00092555 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00243182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.00342291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00149519 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Kobocoin Coin Profile

KOBO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

