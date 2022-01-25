Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Buys $7,577,915.20 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 445,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

