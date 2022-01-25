Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.43.
KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KOD opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $171.21.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
