Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.43.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOD opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

