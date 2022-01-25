Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

