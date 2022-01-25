Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.96

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9641 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Koninklijke Philips has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,625. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

