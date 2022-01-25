Konomi Network (KONO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $456,156.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

