Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.48. 316,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,719,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 258,734 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $690,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.