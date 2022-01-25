Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $7.60. Koss shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 153,933 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of 270.67 and a beta of -2.51.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.43%.

In related news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Koss in the second quarter valued at $617,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 5,557.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 536,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 94.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

