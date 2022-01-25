Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Down 8.2%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.95. 8,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 245,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 54.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 254,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.