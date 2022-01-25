KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $12.79 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $16.25 or 0.00043544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006250 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

