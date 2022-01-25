Kuende Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Kuende has traded 232.4% higher against the US dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $624,812.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

