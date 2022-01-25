Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

