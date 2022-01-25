KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 4.6%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €65.30 ($74.20) and last traded at €66.30 ($75.34). Approximately 17,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 707% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.50 ($78.98).

KWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

