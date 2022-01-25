Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded down $29.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $592.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,089. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $679.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.