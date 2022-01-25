Lamden (TAU) Price Down 28.7% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $593,432.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

