Lamden Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Lamden has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $801,504.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

