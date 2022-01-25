Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,687 shares during the period. Landcadia Holdings IV makes up about 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.82% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 70.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCA opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

