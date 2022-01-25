Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $18.17. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 119.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 12.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
