Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $18.17. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 119.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 12.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.