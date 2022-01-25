Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LRMR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,836. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

