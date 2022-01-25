Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

