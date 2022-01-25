Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.11 and last traded at $51.11. 1,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,255,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $68,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 92,561 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

