Lattice Token Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $389,678.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.96 or 0.06583941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.31 or 1.00022288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.