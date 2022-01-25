Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $24,971.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.34 or 0.06578754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.45 or 0.99825835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.