LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.68

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 115205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $964.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 181,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

