Lendefi (LDFI) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $741,851.59 and $2,115.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lendefi has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.76 or 0.06634618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36,497.08 or 1.00110987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

