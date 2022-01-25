Lennox International (LII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.75 and a 200 day moving average of $316.36. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $3,104,163. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

