Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0011

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Lethean has a market cap of $886,542.31 and approximately $5,487.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.03 or 0.06619419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00290707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00781815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065026 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00389526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00243768 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

