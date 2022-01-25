Lethean Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Lethean has a market cap of $849,265.96 and $6,501.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,390.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.78 or 0.06657687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00297459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00793612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00398762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00251267 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

