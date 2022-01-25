Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,467 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

