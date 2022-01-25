LHT (LHT) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. LHT has a market capitalization of $98,498.10 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016930 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.