Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $11,936,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

