Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $137.13

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.13 and last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 210559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

