Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $138.57

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $138.57 and last traded at $143.05, with a volume of 1323480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.51.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 161,828 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.