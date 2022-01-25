Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,268. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.87. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675,695 shares of company stock worth $111,429,912 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

