LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. LifeVantage has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.830-$0.870 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

