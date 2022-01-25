Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.27. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 8,090 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.24%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $32,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $163,530. Corporate insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

