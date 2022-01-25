Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $171,911.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00294558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

