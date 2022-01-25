Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $40.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 308.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

