LikeCoin Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $27.73 million and $78,994.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,079,406,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,407,602 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

