Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Trading Up 5%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 60,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,348,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

