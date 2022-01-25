Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

