Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.55. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,663. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 151.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lindsay by 316.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Lindsay by 43.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

