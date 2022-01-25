Linear Price Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $72.02 million and $16.71 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006594 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,507,740 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.